ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $152.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXLS. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.33.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $137.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.50. ExlService has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $154.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. ExlService’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,200 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini bought 500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,159,000 after purchasing an additional 350,880 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,704,000 after purchasing an additional 244,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,555 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

