Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.71.

Expedia Group stock opened at $132.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.52. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $131.43 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,477 shares of company stock worth $22,780,123 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

