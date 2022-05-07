Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EXPE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.71.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE stock opened at $132.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.43 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 114.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $3,693,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,477 shares of company stock valued at $22,780,123. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 91,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.