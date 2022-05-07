Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.71.

Expedia Group stock opened at $132.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.99 and a 200-day moving average of $179.52. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $131.43 and a 52 week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,477 shares of company stock valued at $22,780,123 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

