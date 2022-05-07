extraDNA (XDNA) Reaches Market Cap of $264,042.74

extraDNA (XDNA) traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 505.2% against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a market cap of $264,042.74 and $37,958.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,946.11 or 1.00037841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00046898 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.74 or 0.00238614 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00101485 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00143069 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.84 or 0.00283428 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004058 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

