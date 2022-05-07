FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 16,709.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 90,899 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,802.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,708,000 after acquiring an additional 68,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $25,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,272,402 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $378.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $421.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.55 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.