FairGame Trading 19.1% Lower This Week (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. FairGame has a market cap of $1.71 million and $505,124.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001547 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004292 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00042544 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.