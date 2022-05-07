Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Farfetch reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383,872 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at about $432,446,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 21.6% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,246 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $119,809,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1,576.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,762,000 after buying an additional 3,115,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTCH traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.40. 10,820,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,585,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 3.13.

Farfetch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.