Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -($0.18-0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $99-102 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.58 million.Fastly also updated its FY22 guidance to -($0.60-0.50) EPS.

FSLY stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. Fastly has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. Fastly’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $337,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $96,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,428 shares of company stock worth $996,487 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fastly by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after acquiring an additional 396,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 84,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,049,000 after purchasing an additional 80,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

