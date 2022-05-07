Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Sidoti

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $138.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of AGM opened at $106.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average is $120.55. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $94.20 and a fifty-two week high of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $88,386.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton purchased 2,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 43,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

