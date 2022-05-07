FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Lowered by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,529 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 17,109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.21. 2,357,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,921. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

