Fei Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $46.61 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00249046 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00216420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.59 or 0.00476415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00039757 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,111.78 or 1.97439847 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

