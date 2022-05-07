Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 1,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 47,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Get Figure Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 160,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 75,615 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,924,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.