Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$45.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTT. TD Securities raised their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Finning International alerts:

FTT stock traded down C$0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching C$36.36. 230,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,431. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$29.71 and a 12 month high of C$40.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.7200001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total value of C$239,639.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,090,907.48. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total value of C$115,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,384.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,214 shares of company stock valued at $542,250.

About Finning International (Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.