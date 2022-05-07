Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $862.58

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (LON:FGT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 862.58 ($10.78) and traded as low as GBX 809.90 ($10.12). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 814 ($10.17), with a volume of 440,928 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 818.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 862.10. The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Get Finsbury Growth & Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 8.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

In other Finsbury Growth & Income Trust news, insider Simon Hayes acquired 20,000 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 759 ($9.48) per share, for a total transaction of £151,800 ($189,631.48). Also, insider Lorna Tilbian acquired 11,500 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 872 ($10.89) per share, with a total value of £100,280 ($125,271.71).

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.