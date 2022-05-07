Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company. It provides range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services. Finward Bancorp, formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, is based in MUNSTER, Ind. “

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Finward Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Finward Bancorp stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38. Finward Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $167.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,399,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its stake in Finward Bancorp by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Finward Bancorp by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

