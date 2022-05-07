First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 4,374 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 3,364.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $148.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.76. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $146.53 and a 1 year high of $176.59.

