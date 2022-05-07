First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $3,253,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,944,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,529,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $90.22 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

