First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $700,000 Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,093,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $127.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.14. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.