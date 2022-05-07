First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $983,000 Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 1,141.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,096 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of BATS:PFFD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,462 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

