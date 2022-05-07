First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,215,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $8,625,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of KEYS traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.78. The stock had a trading volume of 987,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.83 and its 200 day moving average is $172.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.77.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.