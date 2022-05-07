First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after buying an additional 1,642,168 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,869,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,645,000 after purchasing an additional 242,756 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,337,000 after purchasing an additional 188,427 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. 3,519,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,499. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.39 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

