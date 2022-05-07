First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.56.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $282.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $191.75 and a twelve month high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

