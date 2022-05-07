First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 14,881 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 45.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,397,000 after buying an additional 3,062,011 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,968,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 58.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,718,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,971,000 after buying an additional 1,378,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,614,000 after buying an additional 554,921 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC opened at $29.42 on Friday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

DXC Technology Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.