First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $12,073,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $118.75 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.56.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

