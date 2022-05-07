First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,057 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 352,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 41,069 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 62,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 195,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 69,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,797.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,997 shares of company stock worth $1,059,215 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

NYSE:BKR opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 97.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

