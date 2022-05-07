First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Raymond James by 51.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

RJF opened at $97.22 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $103.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,674. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

