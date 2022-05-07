First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam increased its stake in GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $76.98 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,824.95%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,933 shares of company stock worth $1,549,583 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

