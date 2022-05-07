First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $138.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

