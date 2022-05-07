First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,808 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,612,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 252.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 625,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,632,000 after purchasing an additional 448,092 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2,223.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 135,382 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $116.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.74. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $114.92 and a twelve month high of $136.75.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.