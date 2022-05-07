First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 128,065 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 128,065 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 72,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 14.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.20. The company has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.522 per share. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

HDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

HDFC Bank Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.