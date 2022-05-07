First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,443 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,443 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $276.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.80. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $164.41 and a 52-week high of $312.52.

