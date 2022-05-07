First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,536 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 37,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $22.65.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

