FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $637.79 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $637.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $603.02 million and the highest is $655.40 million. FirstCash posted sales of $389.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.04 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,646. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.71. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

FirstCash Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

