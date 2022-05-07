FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.97

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 103.97 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 112.60 ($1.41). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 109.30 ($1.37), with a volume of 1,005,876 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £827.34 million and a PE ratio of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 104.11.

About FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

