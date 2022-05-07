FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded FirstRand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94.

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers deposit-taking services and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

