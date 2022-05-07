FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $920.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) will report sales of $920.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstService’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $927.08 million and the lowest is $914.60 million. FirstService reported sales of $831.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstService will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FirstService.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Shares of FSV traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.90. The stock had a trading volume of 103,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FirstService has a 52 week low of $118.54 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.60 and a 200 day moving average of $164.38. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FirstService by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in FirstService by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 20.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in FirstService by 2.7% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 29,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,912,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

