Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Fisker’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FSR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,427,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.00. Fisker has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSR shares. Cowen cut their price target on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell Zuklie purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 24.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,273,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,005 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fisker by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 88,250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

