Five Point (FPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.22 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.35%.

NYSE:FPH opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $837.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 1.29. Five Point has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

In related news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $67,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $80,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,884 shares of company stock valued at $289,913 in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Five Point by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 218,347 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Five Point by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 191,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 151,420 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Five Point by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

