Flamingo Hits Market Cap of $52.62 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $52.62 million and $17.38 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 83.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.61 or 0.00265596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00214612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.67 or 0.00471325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00039530 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71,030.98 or 1.97319850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

