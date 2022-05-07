FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.40. 479,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 607,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

