Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) to announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.69. Floor & Decor posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.62.

Shares of FND stock opened at $75.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.90. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,975,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,997,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after buying an additional 333,429 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,891,000 after buying an additional 332,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 703,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,003,000 after buying an additional 303,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

