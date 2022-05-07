Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.40 EPS.

Fluor stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. Fluor has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $31.32.

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

