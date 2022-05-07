FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Lowered to $144.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FMC. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FMC from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

FMC declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

