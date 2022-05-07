Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

NYSE:F traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,622,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,567,136. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

