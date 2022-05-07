Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,870 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

