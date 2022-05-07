Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $370.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTNT. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $266.37 on Thursday. Fortinet has a one year low of $195.96 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.96 and its 200 day moving average is $320.89. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,218 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 11.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Fortinet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,899,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 36.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fortinet by 19.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Fortinet by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.