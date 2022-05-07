Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $320.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s current price.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.

Fortinet stock opened at $266.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.96 and a 200 day moving average of $320.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $195.96 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 54.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,218. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

