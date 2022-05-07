Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35-4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.05-1.10 EPS.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $266.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $195.96 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.89.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 54.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $358.95.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,218. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $2,257,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.