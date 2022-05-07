Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10 to $1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million to $405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.72 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00 to $5.30 EPS.

FOXF stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.29. The stock had a trading volume of 491,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,328. Fox Factory has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 165.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.